Stifel Nicolaus Raises Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $265.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.07. 36,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.12. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $609,797 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

