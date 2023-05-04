Stifel Nicolaus Trims Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Target Price to $45.50

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SRC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,159. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,502,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 274,486 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

