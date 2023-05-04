Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.