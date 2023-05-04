Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 122,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of LADR opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 67.08, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.