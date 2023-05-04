Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $421,000 Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Rithm Capital Price Performance
RITM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.78.
Rithm Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Rithm Capital Company Profile
Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.
