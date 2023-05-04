Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $131,000 Position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Clipper Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Clipper Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE CLPR opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Articles

