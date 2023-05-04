StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Institutional Trading of Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

