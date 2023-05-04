StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.80 on Monday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.62.
About WidePoint
