StockNews.com Downgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Hold

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. 1,038,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,269. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $10,645,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $542,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $4,981,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $33,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

