StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.