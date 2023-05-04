StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 45.6 %

NantHealth stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.