StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
RGLS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.