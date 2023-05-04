StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

RGLS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

