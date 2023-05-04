StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
About Symbolic Logic
