StockNews.com Lowers KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $63,463,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in KBR by 72.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 608,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in KBR by 29.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

