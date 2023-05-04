Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 100,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,178. The stock has a market cap of $494.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

