Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 100,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,178. The stock has a market cap of $494.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 68.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.