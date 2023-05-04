StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $94.78

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.78, but opened at $89.19. StoneX Group shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 52,007 shares changing hands.

StoneX Group Trading Down 16.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $305,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,696 shares in the company, valued at $16,387,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 264 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $26,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $526,435 over the last three months. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

