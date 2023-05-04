Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

