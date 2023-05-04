Strong (STRONG) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00028892 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $30,144.02 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

