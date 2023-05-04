Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after buying an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after buying an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.87. 83,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.