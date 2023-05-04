Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Shares Gap Down to $299.89

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $299.89, but opened at $286.68. Stryker shares last traded at $296.23, with a volume of 540,268 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

