Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

