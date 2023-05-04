Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

RGR stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

