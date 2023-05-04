Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21.64

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $307,684.45 and $21.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008073 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

