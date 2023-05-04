Suku (SUKU) Market Cap Hits $10.49 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 2% against the dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $666,855.38 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

