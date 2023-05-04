Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 826,312 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

