Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $23,532.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 1,272 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $23,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,928.52.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $87,710.04.

Shares of SNCY traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 152,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,573. The firm has a market cap of $976.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 506,993 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

