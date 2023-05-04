SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 6,007,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,421,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Trading Down 9.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SunPower by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.