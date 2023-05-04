Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $50.27 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,480,982,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

