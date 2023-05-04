Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $368.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.93. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.