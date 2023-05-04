Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CEO Kevin S. Blair Buys 4,600 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 4,472,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,395. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 283.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

