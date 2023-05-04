Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sysco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after acquiring an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

