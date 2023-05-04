T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $135.39.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.