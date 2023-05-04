Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

TAIT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taitron Components Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

