Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Price Performance
TAIT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
