Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Shares Down 3.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.13. Approximately 28,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 331,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$585.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of C$100.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.0884 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

