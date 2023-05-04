TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 5%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 97,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 80,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDCX shares. TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TDCX by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TDCX by 5,628.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

