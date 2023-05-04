TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 5%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 97,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 80,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDCX shares. TheStreet downgraded TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
