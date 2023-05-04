Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.92

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.92 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 15.63 ($0.20), with a volume of 6,098,118 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.25.

About Tekcapital

(Get Rating)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt with micron-sized sodium chloride crystals that dissolve Kosher; and low-sodium salted chips offered under the SaltMe! brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.