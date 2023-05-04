Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7086 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Temenos Trading Up 1.1 %

Temenos stock opened at $86.35 on Thursday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

