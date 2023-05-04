Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Teradata also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.92-2.04 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 0.1 %

TDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 982,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,689. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Teradata

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

