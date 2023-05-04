Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 58.com

58.com reissued their maintains rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 406,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

