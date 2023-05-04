Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $621.02 million and $41.08 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006783 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003722 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,922,999,336 coins and its circulating supply is 5,889,546,021,523 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
