Terra Price Down 2.6% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Terra has a market cap of $323.61 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004231 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003436 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003724 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001464 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 265,170,555 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
