Terran Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $41,605.47 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

