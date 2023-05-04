Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 331 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on REXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

