Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 347 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

