Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.42 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

