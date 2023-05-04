Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 87.74%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

