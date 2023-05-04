Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $931.67 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $941.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $857.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $834.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

