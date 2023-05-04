Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,096 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $1,728,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $28,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,005 shares of company stock worth $50,283,699. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $218.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.42 and a 200 day moving average of $249.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.