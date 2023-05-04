Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 70 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $217.18 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.77.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

