Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.23

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.23 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 819254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

